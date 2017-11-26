Hyderabad: 3 human traffickers held, one rescued

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Special Operation Team (SOT) of Rachakonda Police recently apprehended three human traffickers and rescued a victim from Uzbekistan from their possession.

On a tip-off, the team busted an online sex racket.

In addition, Rs 25,000 cash, one Chevrolet car and five mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The apprehended Inter-state trafficking organiser namely Jogeshwar Rao and his associates Gopal and Gopi trafficked the Uzbekistan National into prostitution by arranging customers.(ANI)