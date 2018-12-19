Hyderabad: 4600 people convicted in drunken driving cases

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): As many as 4900 people were convicted in cases of drunken driving this year and 1,323 driving licenses were cancelled, a senior traffic police official said on Tuesday.

"This year we have given special attention to curb the incidents of drink and drive, for that we have deputed more teams to conduct drink and drive checks. Our main motive is to reduce the number of accidents," Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad Anil Kumar told ANI.

Elaborating upon the incidents of drunken driving, Kumar claimed that last year, around 18,000 cases were registered, while this year, the number went up to 26,300.

"4900 people were convicted in the concerned courts for driving their vehicle under the influence of alcohol," Kumar added. Moreover, he lauded the traffic police personnel for their efforts. "Traffic police personnel have been working during weekends and at late nights in order to make roads safer for the people." (ANI)