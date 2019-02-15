Hyderabad: 6 arrested for 'forcibly' marrying off young couple on V-Day

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Telangana Police arrested six people for 'forcibly' marrying off a young couple at a park in Kandlakoya village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

The six accused have been identified as Srihari Chary, Anand, Avinash, Ashok, Suresh Kumar and, Chandra Shekar.

The incident was reported from Oxygen Park in Kandlakoya village in Medchal district of Telangana. On Valentine's Day, these 'Hindu activists' found the two teenagers in a park and forced them to get married.

A video of the whole episode was filmed by the activists and uploaded on social media. In the video, the boy can be seen tying around the girl's neck a thread smeared with turmeric, which appears to be a 'mangalsutra.' The video also shows the activists congratulating the couple and clicking a picture with them. Balanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Padmaja said, "We have received a complaint from the girl’s father who was forced to get married in the park stating that he left his daughter at college and later he noticed a video is circulating in social media in which his daughter with his long relative Rakesh was in a park and few persons forced them to get married." The DCP further stated that the father went to Kondlakoya Park where the incident happened and got to know that few persons misbehaved with his daughter and forced to get married to Rakesh. Following the father's complaint, a case has been registered under Section 342, 354, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)