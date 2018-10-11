Hyderabad airport opens Interim International Departure Terminal

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday inaugurated the Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT) that is set to commence operations from October 23.

The terminal has been designed to cater to the continued growth in passenger traffic, while the existing Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) facility has been expanded to more than double the present capacity. The new terminal building is an exclusive concourse to handle check-in, security, immigration, customs processes for departing international passengers.

After completing the formalities, passengers will seamlessly move into the main PTB using a bank of elevators and escalators, where they will be able to enjoy a multitude of passenger amenities including shopping, retail, food and beverages, and lounge access while awaiting boarding.

The terminal is equipped with a host of new technologies including India's first-ever remote hand baggage screening facility, which when coupled with the new Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) hand baggage screening, can offer up to double the passenger throughput at security checkpoints, cutting down wait times and enhancing the passenger experience.

The IIDT will also offer a 'premium check-in' facility, where passengers traveling first or business class can experience a separate, personalised and assisted check-in process, in a comfortable setting. It would also offer dedicated immigration and security counters to serve these passengers.

Coinciding with the opening of the new terminal, the Hyderabad Duty-Free (HDF) store at the departure level has been relocated and upgraded to offer an enhanced shopping experience to the passengers.

SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), said, "Our city is witnessing a boom in air travel and with its strategic locational advantage, the passenger traffic through Hyderabad airport is growing at a rate of about 24 per cent year over year. The changes will only affect our departing international passengers and we will continue to handle international arrivals from the main passenger terminal building."

On an average, the Hyderabad International Airport handles over 5,500 international departing passengers and 32 international flight departures daily, connecting to 29 global destinations. The new terminal is located close to the Haj terminal and is adjacent to the international pier of the main passenger terminal building. Currently, 22 airlines operate international flights from the airport.

The terminal was inaugurated by Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) in the presence of Shailendra Kumar Joshi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Telangana government and other dignitaries. (ANI)