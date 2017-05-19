Hyderabad appeals for help in human trafficking case

[India], May 19 (ANI): A family in Hyderabad has appealed to the government to help it to solve a case of human trafficking where a woman was first sent to Jeddah with a promise that she would land a beautician's job.

Ashriya Begum who was initially sent to Dubai was later taken to Jeddah. Where instead of getting a beautician job she was made to work as a house maid.

Ashriya Begum placed her faith in the agent only to be duped.

Mohammad Ibrahim Ali, her husband told ANI, "An agent named Adil said that she will be hired in a beauty parlor, but after reaching there, we realised that she had been cheated and was sent for the job of a maid. During the course of the job, she was being harassed and tortured by her employer."

Ashriya suffers from epileptic fits, but was made to work through the day in poor working conditions. Her employer Kafila physically tortured her and did not provide her with adequate food, or medical aid. Her husband said, "I complained to Golconda police Inspector Faiyaz about the situation. He called the agent to the police station. The agent has asked for a lakh of rupees for getting my wife back to Hyderabad." "My daughter is facing torture continuously in Jeddah. Her employer allegedly beat her up, and she fell down and got fits. The employer is now he will kill her but not send her back to India," said Ashriya's mother Khaja Begum. The family has approached the Ministry of External Affairs for help. (ANI)