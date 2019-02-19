Hyderabad: BJP delegation submits memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by party’s state president Dr K Laxman on Monday met with the Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer and submitted a memorandum demanding a number of measures for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman said, “We have represented to the CEO of Telangana that in last elections there were lots of bogus and fake votes and even the technicians who were involved in the elections have not performed their duties properly. As many as 21 Lakh names of eligible voters went missing in the rolls. Hence we have demanded to take measures to ensure that all the voters get their right to vote.”

Demanding enhanced transparency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Laxman added, “We have requested to maintain transparency in the Lok Sabha elections. We have also given some suggestions to the CEO. We have asked for extending the time for polling by at least one hour and have also requested for linking Aadhaar card with the voter card.” Laxman was also accompanied by other BJP leaders including BJP MLC N. Ramachandra Rao during the meeting with the Telangana CEO. (ANI)