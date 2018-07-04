Hyderabad: Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from flour mill

[India], July 4 (ANI): The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a room at a flour mill here.

As per the police, the body of the minor boy was found in an under-construction room at a flour mill here within the Lunger House police station limit.

While the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the family of the deceased boy alleged that he was sexually assaulted and then murdered.

The body of the 12-year-old has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and the investigation has begun.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)