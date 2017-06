[India] June 20 (ANI): The body of a new born girl child was found in a polythene bag in Hyderabad's Bahadurpura.

The body of the dead infant was found lying in polythene bag near DCM stand at Zoo Park, said Shiva Kumar, Sub Inspector, Bahadurpura.

The body of the child was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for preservation of dead body and DNA .

A case has also been registered by Bahadurpura Police under Sections 315, 317 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)