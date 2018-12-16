Hyderabad: Boy drowns in pool during school outing

Hyderabad: A three-year-old student of a private play school died after allegedly drowning in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

The incident took place on December 15 when the school organised a sports cum carnival day at the farmhouse located in Moinabad police station limits for the students and their parents.

A case has been registered after parents of the deceased filed a complaint in this regard blaming the school management for negligence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shamshabad, N Prakash Reddy said, "We have received the complaint from the parents of the deceased and a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered." The body of the deceased has been shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem while further investigation is underway.