Hyderabad bus stops to get free Wi-Fi

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the first time is going to install Wi-Fi at the bus stops and few public places in the Hyderabad city so that people can use it frequently.

As the technology is developing, the public tends to use internet everywhere and will face network issues. Considering this, the GHMC took this step to provide Wi-Fi at public places.

Mohammed Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Commissioner, IT, GHMC, told ANI, "We have taken up over 8000 bus stops under public-private partnership for free Wi-Fi facility. The places, locations and the designs of these bus stops have been made. As of now, we have started providing Wi-Fi at the bus stops and along with it will provide mobile charging points and many other amenities to the public at bus stops."

He also said that based on the feedback from the public, the GHMC has begun the process of adding new facilities at bus stops. Bus shelters are being set up in the cities which have been categorised into four grades: advanced, proficient, basic, and minimal bus shelters. The GHMC also plans to provide free Wi-Fi to the two bedroom government houses. "There is also a proposal by GHMC in which we are going to provide free Wi-Fi to the two bedroom houses. Wi-Fi, television, and telephone will be provided to the citizens in a society on a wireless platform where we want to start it with 2 BHK flats given by the government," Faruqui said. Telangana government had launched the 'Hyderabad City Wi-Fi' project in June last year. In June 2015, under the 'Digital Telangana' umbrella, the government had launched the pilot version of the 'Hyderabad City Wi-Fi' project. (ANI)