Hyderabad: Child labourers from Bihar rescued

[India] Apr 24 (ANI): Up to 43 child labourers from Bihar were rescued in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As many as 19 child labourers were rescued from a bangle manufacturing firm alone, while 17 were rescued from Secunderabad Railway Station.

After rescuing them, the authorities sent them to Bihar.

"Today we have sent back 43 child labourers back to Bihar through Danapur Express from Secunderabad Railway Station," said Hyderabad Child Protection Officer Imtiaz.

"We have sent them along with police, child protection unit, and women and child welfare department," said Imtiaz. (ANI)