Hyderabad churches decked up for Easter celebration

[Telangana] [India], Apr. 1 (ANI): The churches in Hyderabad city of Telangana were on Sunday decked up for the celebration of Easter.

"Easter is a beautiful concept of concurring the death, the defeat and standing in the presence of God. It is a beautiful hope. I wish our country, our people will know Jesus and have the Easter blessings," Baptist Church Pastor G. Samuel told ANI.

"What a wonderful day; once again in our lives we are going through the Easter," he said.

Reba Solomon, a church member, said she brought greetings to all on behalf of the church.

"The reason we celebrate Easter is to celebrate the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ. We believe that he died on the cross on Good Friday; then he was in a tomb, and finally raised again. Because of his blood that was on the Cross, there is salvation for us," she said.(ANI)