Hyderabad-Commission-malpractice-food supply

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Telangana state government has set up a new food commission for the state, which will monitor food supply within the state.

Telagana State Food Commission was inaugurated today by Telangana Finance and Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender, here in Hyderabad.

The commission has tasked with monitoring supply of food for the Anganwadi and government school students.

It also has been authorised to take appropriate action if it finds any malpractice in the supply of food.

Speaking to ANI, Etela Rajender said: "We want to ensure that the best quality food is supplied to Anganwadi's and the government school students". "We have also hiked the salaries for the Anganwadi workers" he added. "The commission will ensure that the students get both BPT and Sonamasuri rice in their meals," he said. "Through this commission, we hope to feed more than 2 crore 70 lakh people in Telangana, especially the poor," he said. "The welfare schemes of the food commission have to work in a proper way so that maximum number of people are benefitted," the minister concluded.(ANI)