Hyderabad: Cricket betting rackets busted, two held

[India], June 22 (ANI): The Central Zone task force held two persons and seized Rs. 7 crore demonetised currency notes on Thursday.

The South Zone Team, Hyderabad conducted simultaneous raids and busted two cricket betting rackets and arrested the accused persons.

The charged persons had been organising cricket betting for the past two years. They had been accepting betting amount for all cricket matches - Test Matches, One Day matches, ICC Champions Trophy and IPL matches among others.

The accused and other members of this cricket racket follow Telegram app, Bet 365 app, etc. for collecting the amount. Through these apps, they get match updates and betting rates ball by ball.

The accused persons along with seized property have been handed over to SHOs, the Begumpet and the Shahinayathgunj Police Stations for taking further action against them.(ANI)