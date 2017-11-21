Hyderabad: Curbs imposed on Falaknuma residents ahead of Ivanka's visit

[India], November 21 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have amped up the security measures in the city and imposed curbs on residents living in and around the Falaknuma Palace ahead of the visit of United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump later this month.

The first daughter is visiting the country to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, and is expected to have dinner with international delegates on the 101 dining table, one of the world's largest dining tables, at Taj Falaknuma Palace, in Falaknuma area.

V. Satyanarayana, DCP of South zone Hyderabad, informed ANI that on the eve of Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to the Falaknuma Palace on November 28 evening, the Hyderabad city and South zone police along with Octopus, Greyhounds, City Security wing, GRP, Intelligence wing and Task Force will be prepared with safety security measures, ensuring the event proceeds peacefully. "There is five tier security system. Inner Cordon and close will be looked after by US Secret Services and SPG followed by Telangana intelligence security wing, while outer cordon will be looked by law and order police," Satyanarayana said. The police has already conducted a cordon and search operation in Falaknuma, and advised nearly 3500 residential areas to not allow strangers or their relatives and friends to come to their houses during this period. Although the residents have cooperated with the move, they are facing problems due to the restriction. "We also want to request police to see some minor problems that we are facing due to implementing of curbs like not allowing relatives, strangers and friends. This is a very busy area and due to the curbs, we are facing problems," a resident of Falknuma told ANI. (ANI)