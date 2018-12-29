Hyderabad: DRI recovers 2 kg smuggled gold hidden in microwave oven

[India], Dec 29(ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a passenger in Shamshabad here on Friday carrying 20 kilogram of gold plates coated with silver hidden in a microwave oven.

The investigation was carried out on specific intelligence along with the help of state police and DRI officers. The accused passenger had come to India by Oman Airlines Flight Number WY-0239 from Dubai on December 27.

Further examination in the case concluded that 46 gold plates coated with silver were fixed in the transformer of a microwave oven which the accused was carrying. After melting the plates, 2045 grams of gold was recovered.

Inquiries revealed that the passenger received the microwave oven at Dubai, which was to be handed over to an unknown person in Hyderabad. The gold was smuggled into the country by concealing it in the micro-oven as the accused did not carry any documents to prove the licit purchase of the said gold. A total of 2045 grams of gold valued at Rs. 66,05,350 has been seized under Customs Act, 1962. The passenger has been apprehended and further investigation is still underway. (ANI)