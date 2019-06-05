Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr prayers observed at Mecca Masjid

[India], June 5 (ANI): The area around the Mecca Masjid turned into a scene of full colours on Wednesday, as scores of Muslims residing in the city offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Men were seen wearing traditional Eid garments, with children trying to learn how to put on the traditional headdress.

" I am feeling very special today. I will do some charity today and will try to continue this regime for the next couple of days. I will also meet my relatives in the evening," said a local who had come to Mecca Masjid for offering prayers.

Besides Hyderabad, thousands of Muslims in Aligarh, Bhopal and Gorakhpur dressed in their finery also offered the special congregational prayers at their nearby mosques. Ramzan is observed as the community fast from dawn to dusk seeking forgiveness from the god for the past sins. Chand Raat is the 29th day of Ramzan when Muslims keep an eye out for the crescent moon. The fasting ends on the first day of the tenth month of Islamic year which is celebrated as Eid. (ANI)