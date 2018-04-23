Hyderabad: Engineering student crushes man sleeping on pavement to death

[India] Apr 23(ANI): A man sleeping on footpath was crushed to death after a speeding car ran over him earlier today near Kushaiguda in Hyderabad.

The car (Skoda Octavia) was being driven by a 19-year-old engineering college student who was out with her three friends on a joy ride.

Near Kushaiguda, the girl lost control and crashed into the pavement where the victim was sleeping, killing him on the spot.

According to reports, the accident took place around 12 a.m. on Monday and the victim, a cobbler has been identified as Ashok, who died on the spot

ACP, Alwal division said, "Today in the wee hours, a speeding Skoda ran over a person named Ashok who was sleeping on the footpath, he was injured and immediately we shifted him to Gandhi General hospital and while undergoing treatment he died." The accused are BTech students identified as - Ishanya Pathi Reddy (who was driving the car), Srujana Cowta, Amrutha Bharati and Harika Reddy. One of the girls is Malakpet Inspector Gangi Reddy's daughter. A case has been registered under section 304-A and further probe is underway. (ANI)