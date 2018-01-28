Hyderabad: Fake job racket busted, 2 held

The Hyderabad police on Saturday busted a fake government job racket and arrested two people on the charges of cheating people.

The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, on credible information, nabbed fraudsters R.Rajashekar and Ramakanth, who were indulged in cheating the innocent unemployed youth.

The police also seized cash worth Rs 1,15,000, two cell phones, three fake and forged appointment orders, joining certificates, 21 verification of education proof copies and other incriminating material from their possession.

The accused made false promises of providing government jobs as a junior assistant in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Department, Khairatabad. They were collecting huge amounts from job aspirants by delivering fake and forged appointment order copies. (ANI)