Hyderabad: Fake job racket busted, 4 nabbed

[India], November 11 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Saturday busted a fake job racket and arrested four men who duped people in the name of providing government jobs.

Rs 4,30,00 in cash, four mobile phones and other incriminating material were also seized.

On November 3, Tukaramgate Police had registered the case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a man's complaint, who alleged that the accused persons had cheated Rs 2,50,000 from him, on the pretext of providing him a government job in Singareni Cole Mining department. (ANI)