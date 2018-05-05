Hyderabad fake job racket busted, 7 held

[India] May 5 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested after a fake job racket, which promised placements primarily in the military and the Information Technology (IT) sector, was busted in Hyderabad.

The sleuths of commissioner's task force, Central zone team, on credible information, arrested an accused by the name of V Ramanjaneyulu, working as Naik G.D in artillery centre in Hyderabad's Golconda area.

On receiving further information, six more - Syed Hasham, B Rakesh, Imram Ahmed Shareef, Dhanaji Dattatry Vishe, Rajendra Ramchandran Bhopatkar and Ankush Dome - were arrested.

The arrestees used to cheat the unemployed youth on the promise of providing jobs in defence, Indian military, Air Force, Indian Railways and jobs in IT sector. Three laptops, eight cell phones, six fake rubber stamps of Indian Army, one colour printer, 31 fake Indian Army appointment orders/call letter, 33 original educational certificates, one four wheeler and two Sub-Inspector police uniforms and two police Constable uniforms from their possession. (ANI) Earlier on January 28, the Hyderabad police busted a fake government job racket and arrested two people on the charges of cheating people.(ANI)