Hyderabad: Four arrested for involvement in illegal tobacco manufacturing

[India], May 6 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in illegal chewing tobacco manufacturing and seized tobacco worth Rs 1.43 crore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Avala Abhishek, Shabeer Moinuddin, Syed Jabeer Ahmed and Syed Mehmood, police said.

"On credible information, the sleuths of Commissioners Task Force along with Gopalpuram police near Secunderabad railway station intercepted two goods vehicles and found and seized a huge quantity of banned chewing tobacco. Four persons have been arrested in this case," Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told ANI.

According to police, the prime accused Avala Abhishek with his associates are involved in illegal transportation and selling of noxious tobacco using the brand name of 7MC tobacco in and around Hyderabad and Bidar district. Hyderabad police have also seized two TATA vehicles owned by the accused. Police have also found involvement of accused in other criminal cases as several cases have been registered against them. (ANI)