Hyderabad girl qualifies for 2018 Commonwealth Games

[India] February 25 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl from Hyderabad has qualified for 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Rhythmic gymnastics athlete, Meghana Reddy, after a lot of practice has finally qualified for 2018 Commonwealth Games. Her family hopes she will bring a medal in the name India.

Meghana's Father, Ramalinga Reddy, told ANI "It is a moment of happiness for us. It took her eight years of training to reach there. All efforts and training in the international standard have helped my daughter. Our focus was to make my daughter an international athlete, so we started her training in the U.S., London, Russia and after that in India".

He added that currently, she is training under renowned Rio Olympian Varvara Filiou, so that she can learn the latest technical skills. "We are looking forward for her success and to show the world that India has talent in these international level games as well," Ramalinga stated. (ANI)