Hyderabad local Muslim organizations oppose upcoming event of extremist group

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): President of Seerat un-Nabi Academy, Moulana Syed Ali Quadri, on Friday said that they are opposing extremist group Dawat-e-Islami because it's an Pakistan based organisation.

Speaking to ANI Quadri said, "Our main reason to oppose Dawat-e-Islami is because it's an Pakistan based organisation. In our country we don't need any Pakistani organisation. Thousands of Indian religious organizations already exist here. Also, there is a huge difference between our thoughts and their thoughts. We also have objection on their thoughts and way of working. We've always tried to spread peace."

Notably, 'Dawat-e-Islami' has planned a mega event in Telangana's Hyderabad. However, the Muslim groups in the city are unhappy about the event fearing that the youth may get radicalised. Quadri further told that his organisation has already reported the matter to Hyderabad city police commissioner and South Zone DCP to not grant permission to Dawat-e-Islami to organise a forthcoming event in Hyderabad's old city. Along with Quadri, many other Muslim clerics like Moulana Murtuza Pasha, Moulana Aale Mustafa Ali Pasha, Hafez Muzaffar Khan and others are opposing this event. DCP South Zone of Hyderabad City, Amber Kishore Jha told ANI that he had received a letter from Dawat-e-Islami to grant permission to organise an event in Hyderabad's old city on December 29 and 30. Dawat-e-Islami had organised events in Hyderabad in 2017 and 2018. "As of now permission has not been granted to Dawat-e-Islami to organise event. I have also received letters from local religious organisations opposing the event and requested me not to grant permission to Dawat-e-Islami. But we are evaluating and examining the claims and counterclaims," Jha added. (ANI)