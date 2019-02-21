Hyderabad: Madrasas hold protest condemning Pulwama attack, demand action

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): As many as four key madrasas in Hyderabad city organised a protest against Pulwama terror attack on Wednesday and demanded that the government should avenge the same.

The protest rally was organised by Al Mahud Ul Aali Islami, Darul Uloom Hyderabad, Madrassa Tajweed Ul Quran, and Ashraf Ul Uloom madrasas.

AM Khaleem, Vice Principle, Ashraf-Ul-Uloom Madrassa told ANI, “We condemn the cowardly attack by terrorists on our security forces in Pulwama. We demand the central government to avenge the attack. We should not go ahead for talks but we should avenge the attack.”

“We all Muslims stand with the families of the martyred families and with the government of India. We want that an attack should be carried out by India first and then the matter should be solved. Talks can happen later,” he said. As many 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based and Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm on February 14. (ANI)