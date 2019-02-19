Hyderabad: Man arrested for cheating job-seekers

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): A man from Srinagar has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Telangana for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh after promising them government jobs, police said on Monday.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested Gulam Mohammed, a native of Srinagar, from village Dulahipur in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Telangana on transit remand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said the accused was involved in cheating people on the pretext of offering them jobs.

Speaking to ANI, Mohanty said, “The accused Gulam Mohammed Illahi, who cheated around 24 unsuspecting people to the tune of 60 lakhs, was arrested by police after following leads based on credible information.” “The accused would promise secure government jobs in Railways, SBI, FCI among others. Since the month of January 2018, the accused along with another accused induced the victims to pay Rs 2,50,000 each by creating fake online website of Railway Recruitment Board along with fake offer letters. "The accused also facilitated medical tests at Bardhaman in Kolkata. After receiving the cash, the accused and others have been absconding from Hyderabad since June’2018. On receiving complaint from the victims, a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was carried out,” added Mohanty. (ANI)