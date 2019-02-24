Hyderabad man committed suicide for failing to pay I-T penalty

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Depressed over his kin cheating on him after allegedly grabbing his house at a price lower than the market value, an elderly man committed suicide here by hanging himself at his house in Malkajgiri on the intervening night of February 22 and 23.

Speaking to ANI, an officer handling the case said: "We have recovered a suicide note in his residence. Jagannadam owned a residence in Malkajgiri are. He had signed an agreement with his relatives in 2000 to sell the property for Rs 6.1 lakh. For some reason, the registration got delayed and the final agreement was signed in 2010 after which he sold the same house to his relatives at the old rates. The actual market value was Rs 29.3 lakh."

While he was upset over this, the Income Tax Department issued the notice to him asking him to pay the penalty of Rs 15 lakh. "He then went back to his relatives for the money as per the market value but his relatives did not respond to him properly. On which Jagannadam got depressed and committed suicide. He wrote six names Shekar, Srinivas, Raghu, Mahesh, Sathyanarayana and Balraju in his suicide note and held them responsible for his unnatural death," the police officer added. The police has booked a case for abetment to commit suicide and are further investigating the matter. (ANI)