Hyderabad: Man fakes wife's death, claims insurance of Rs 1 cr

[India], November 26 (ANI): A case has been registered against a married couple on Saturday in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills for submitting a fake death certificate and documents to claim an insurance of Rs 1 Crore.

Police said that they received a complaint from ICICI prudential life insurance policy management stating that Syed Shakeel Alam and his wife Nazia Shakeel had taken one crore insurance policy in 2012 on the latter's name.

Earlier this month, the couple created fake death certificate and documents of the wife and soon after claimed the insurance policy.

After a few days, when a staff of the ICICI went to inquire at their residence, to his surprise, he was received by Nazia. "Accused Nazia has been arrested and is in our custody while her husband is on the run. Search operation is on," said police. A case has been registered under sections 406, 420, 471 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)