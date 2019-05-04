Hyderabad man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry dispute

[India], May 04 (ANI): A local court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder of his wife.

Marishetty Shiva Rama Krishna subjected his wife Laxmi Ganga Bhavani to domestic violence over demands of additional dowry and killed her at his residence in Chinthal on January 21, 2013.

The convict hit his wife with a hammer on her breasts and face and subsequently strangled her to death. He then packed her body in a water drum and dumped it in a forest area of Nallavelli village in Jinnaram Mandal of Medak district.

A case was registered in Jinnaram Mandal of Medak district and was later transferred to Jeedimetla Police Station in Hyderabad. The man was arrested and sent to judicial custody. After the probe was completed, the Investigation Officer filed a charge sheet before Additional District Judge Court in LB Nagar. The judge convicted the accused, sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment and also directed him to pay a fine of Rs 1,500. (ANI)