Hyderabad man goes missing in US, kin seeks Swaraj's help

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): A software engineer from Hyderabad, who was working for a multinational company in the United States, has reportedly gone missing.

The father of the man, while talking to ANI, claimed that his son went to the US seven years back and was in constant touch with the family. However, they are not in touch for the past 10 months.

"My son went to the United States for job purpose and he was staying in California. It has been 10 months we are not in contact with him," said P Raghavendra Rao, the father of the missing techie.

Rao further revealed that he sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help to trace his son back. He also approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan, who recorded his video and shared his plea on social media.(ANI)