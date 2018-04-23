Hyderabad: Man held for kidnapping minor

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of kidnapping a minor girl here on Sunday.

According to Sub-Inspector B. Raju of Narayanaguda police station, the parents of the 17-year-old girl, who went missing for the last one month, filed a complaint stating their daughter was kidnapped by a person named Mohammad Jameel.

Jameel, an electrician, working at Himayatnagar area of the city, got in touch with the girl and tricked her into believing that he would marry her without the permission of the girl's parents. He then kidnapped the girl with an intention to marry her.

The police traced the duo who was living in a rented house in Katedan area. The minor girl was handed over to her family. The accused was booked under Section 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)