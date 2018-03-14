Hyderabad: Man held for raping, blackmailing woman

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police arrested a 31-year-old man for raping and blackmailing a 25-year-old woman in Rachakonda here.

Circle inspector of Meerpet police station, Man Mohan told ANI said that the woman filed a complaint on March 10, 2018, accusing the man named as Reddypogu Ravi of blackmailing and raping her.

As per the victim, Ravi used some morphed pictures to blackmailing her and even threatened to send it to the woman's husband and post it on social media.

The accused has also taken a hefty amount of Rs 2,50,000 from the victim to keep mum.

Later on January 18, 2018, the accused called the victim at a temple in Kalwakurthy, where he dragged the victim into bushes and raped her. The police apprehended the accused when he came back to collect money from the victim. The matter is presently under investigated. (ANI)