Hyderabad: Man using illegal internet phone exchange for financial gain held

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly being involved in an illegal internet telephony exchange which was used by him to earn huge bucks.

The man, Dinesh, was nabbed by the police after they received specific inputs that he was involved in an illegal phone exchange for financial gains.

"At around 6 pm today, on specific information, we have nabbed a person, Dinesh, who was involved in VoIP exchange for financial gain. Earlier, Dinesh use to run an STD booth and he was in a loss, following which he started exchanging ISD and STD calls through which he used to earn some money," Ramesh, DCP, East Zone, Hyderabad City, told ANI over the phone.

He added that the man used to exchange international and national calls through the internet with the help of call routers. Upon his arrest, two SIM cards and two call routers were seized. "There were no terror links. The accused used to do VoIP exchange for illegal financial gains," the DCP further said. (ANI)