Hyderabad Metro Rail from Ameerpet to LB Nagar flagged off

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): Telangana Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan, on Monday flagged off the Hyderabad metro line from Ameerpet to L. B. Nagar covering a distance of 16 kilometres.

The stretch is a part of corridor-1 of the Red Line which is from Miyapur to L. B. Nagar and completes the 29-kilometre Red Line comprising 27 stations. With this, the Hyderabad metro will now cover around 46 kilometres of the city, becoming India's second largest metro network after Delhi.

In November 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Hyderabad metro line operations from Miyapur to Ameerpet and from Ameerpet to Nagole which covers a distance of 30 kilometres

K. Taraka Rama Rao, the Municipal Minister of Telangana briefed Governor Narasimhan on the Hyderabad Metro rail project's working through a presentation and thanked the Governor for flagging off the Ameerpet-L. B. Nagar stretch. "I have travelled in many metros around the world and Hyderabad metro is one of the best metros in the world. I hope that the people will make use of this world-class facility," Governor Narasimhan said. (ANI)