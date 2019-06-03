[India], June 2 (ANI): More than 65 innovators participated in "T Innovation Utsavam" program hosted by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) here on Sunday.

The event was a gathering of innovators of different age groups and backgrounds.

The primary motto of the event was to display the inventions of the inspiring innovators who fought against all the odds to create a significant impact.

TSIC organised the event in collaboration with innovation partners including NIRD, Palle Srujana, Inqui-lab Foundation, CIPS and CREYA.

Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary to IT Department, Government of Telangana, Speaking to ANI said: "People who have never been to school have also come up with good innovations and useful products. We have made an innovation cell to find out the inventions made by different people. Today we have displayed many new innovations here in Hyderabad." Archana, 9th standard student, innovator, told ANI said: "Our innovation is 'blind walker' which helps blind people in walking safely. On roads, it becomes difficult for blind people to walk. On this blind walker stick, we have a sensor and when blind people walk or cross the roads the sensor will make a beep sound when anything or anyone comes in between." Another participant, C Mallesham said, " It took seven years to invent this machine called the ASU machine. Which will help handloom workers to make Pochampally saree in just one and half hour, actually it takes six hours to make one saree with hands. After inventing this machine, I was awarded the Padma Shri award in the year 2017. I am really happy to participate in this program and display my product". Santosh, BTech student, Innovator, speaking to ANI said "We made this project one and a half year ago after noticing the difficulties faced by the farmers. Normally when farmers spray pesticides they also get affected by inhaling the pesticide. So we have designed this drone which can spray pesticide in the farms. It can spray content across 30 acres per day, wherein farmers directly can spray only to 5 acres per day. This drone can carry ten litres of pesticides for one time and it can be refilled. With help, this drone, farmers can also reduce the usage of pesticides." (ANI)