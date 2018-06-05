Hyderabad: NIRD Professor arrested on harassment charge

[India] June 5 (ANI): An Assistant Professor from National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) was arrested on Monday for allegedly harassing his senior.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rajendernagar (Hyderabad), Sathyaraj Mahakul said that the 40-year old Professor allegedly harassed his 49-year old woman, his senior.

"The 40 year old who was working as an Assistant Professor in NIRD was held for harassing a 49 year old woman who is also working as an Associate Professor in Centre for Equity and Social Development (CESD) in NIRD," he said.

Mahakul also alleged that the accused physically abused his victim. (ANI)