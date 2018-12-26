Hyderabad: One held for firing with licensed gun

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Sadiq Bin Mehfooz for allegedly firing at another person with his licensed gun following a quarrel.

According to the Hussaini Alam police, the accused entered into an argument with his neighbour, Omer, over a land issue after which he fired two rounds in the air with his licensed 32 pistol.

The fired bullets, however, missed Omer, who then managed to run away from the spot.

K Ramesh, Circle Inspector of Hussaini Alam police station said, "Sadiq has been taken into our custody and a case has been registered. Further probe is underway." (ANI)