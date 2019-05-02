Hyderabad: Passenger opens fire in local bus

[India] May 2 (ANI): A passenger allegedly opened fire in a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus here on Thursday following an altercation with a fellow passenger.

"An altercation took place between two passengers in a TSRTC bus which was travelling from Cantonment depot and travelling from Secunderabad to Manikonda. When the bus reached Panjagutta one of them fired with his gun in the bus," the police said.

Police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)