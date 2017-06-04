Hyderabad: People form human chain to protect KBR National Park

[India], June 4 (ANI): The people of Hyderabad on Sunday took to road to celebrate World Environment Day in a unique manner and sent a strong message to the Telangana Government.

The people of Hyderabad on the occasion of World Environment Day gathered in large numbers and formed a human chain taking a 'green pledge' to save the walkway of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park.

The pledge was to oppose the state government's decision to destroy the park for the construction of Flyovers under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) project.

The SRDP is a part of state's plan to construct multi-layer flyover all over Hyderabad. The flyover project is planned in four phases. The first phase includes construction of a flyover by destroying the entire walkway of the KBR National Park which will lead to a natural death of the entire park. The four phases of the project will lead to cutting down of more than ten thousand trees causing unimaginable destruction to the city and environment. The plan expected to costs more than 19, 000 crore does not have the mandatory clearances and is short-sighted in terms of effective traffic management solutions.(ANI)