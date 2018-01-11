Hyderabad: Platform ticket price hiked for a week

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): To regulate the entry of non-travelling public into major railway stations, the South Central Railway hiked the price of platform ticket at Secundrabad railway station from Rs 10 to 20 between January 11 and 17.

A passenger speaking with ANI said "I am travelling from Secundrabad. As the platform tickets have increased the crowd has been reduced. The unnecessary people are not wandering on the platforms by this people who travel long are being comfortable."

"I came here to pick my wife. I won't be here for more than 20 minutes but still am paying Rs 20. It would be better if they would charge per hour for example Rs 10 for one hour or anything as such," said a relative of a passenger.

Another relative of a passenger said "I came to see off my son but surprisingly the price of platform ticket has been increased to Rs 20. It is okay for us to pay Rs 20 as it is mandatory for us to come but what about the poor people? The railway department should check whether everyone is comfortable and then make such amendments." A passenger speaking with ANI said "am travelling to Kolkata and as it is festival season the crowd is more. It is good and even bad that the platform ticket rates have been doubled because people just won't come the station to pass the time. Am from New York and this crowd is heavy for me and I don't know how it is going to be if every person come here. The traffic is also less and it's convenient to travel around." Secundrabad railway station RPF inspector, Raja Gopal Reddy, said that the main intention behind increasing the platform ticket rates is to avoid the unnecessary public. (ANI)