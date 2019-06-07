Hyderabad Police aim to make city 'smoke-free' by Oct 2

[India], May 27 (ANI): Hyderabad police and Directorate of Health and Family Welfare on Monday inaugurated the workshop 'Smoke-Free Hyderabad' in a bid to make the city smoke-free by October 2 this year.

"Today we have launched a campaign to make Hyderabad smoke-free. We are planning to make Hyderabad as a smoke-free City by 2nd October 2019," said Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar

The workshop stresses on due implementation of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act 2003, that includes the prohibition of advertising and regulation of tobacco products, said Kumar.

In collaboration with the International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung disease, the workshop was attended by over 200 personnel from various police departments including law and order and traffic. The consumption of tobacco leads to cancer and various other diseases, and around 8 to 9 lakh people are dying due to these diseases, Kumar said while quoting data published by the World health organisation (WHO). (ANI)