Hyderabad Police apprehends 21 illegal financiers

[India] Jun 19(ANI): The Hyderabad police on Monday apprehended twenty-one illegal financiers in the old city.

Speaking to ANI, V Satyanarayana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) South Zone, Hyderabad said they have apprehended 21 illegal financiers who were extorting money by taking blank cheques and promissory notes from the poor and middle class people

The city police have seized many documents from the accused persons and have filed 14 cases against them.

"We are putting PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) on the persons who are repeatedly found imvolved in the offences to prevent king of extortions," added DCP Satyanarayana.

The South zone police also conducted raids at Businessman Narayan Rathi's residence and seized 165 kilograms of silver including ornaments and raw material of which he had no appropriate bills or documents. Narayan been taken into custody by Falaknuma police for further enquiry. (ANI)