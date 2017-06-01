Hyderabad police apprehends three drug peddlers, seizes 450 gms Ketamine

[India], June 1 (ANI): At least three members of a drug peddling gang were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force here on Thursday.

The city police seized 450 grams of Ketamine drug and three cell phones from their possession.

Earlier in May, the city police arrested nine students for selling marijuana near an engineering college at Ibrahimpatnam and seized 1.1 kilo marijuana from them.

In a similar case, the Ludhiana Special Task Force (STF) earlier this week arrested two persons from Indo-Pak border near Ferozepur in connection with drug trafficking.

The team also recovered five kilogram heroin, valued Rs. 25 crore in the international market. (ANI)