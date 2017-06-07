Hyderabad Police arrests 20 with adulterated food material

[India], June 7 (ANI): At least 20 people were arrested by the Hyderabad Police and a large amount of adulterated food manufacturing materials were seized from them on Tuesday.

Other materials that were seized are 48 oxytocin injections, 16 syringes, 15.60 quintals of adulterated ginger and garlic paste, 60 adulterated honey mixed dry fruits bottles, 96 bottles of package water, 30 kilograms of sompu and two colour boxes etc.

The sleuths of Commissioners' Task Force of Hyderabad city have simultaneously conducted raids on various dairy farms, accused of adulteration of food manufacturing units, along with the local police. (ANI)