Hyderabad Police arrests 22-yr-old ISIS sympathizer

[India], June 23 (ANI): A 22 year-old was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Friday on the suspect of being an ISIS sympathiser and attempting to carry out subversive activities in the country.

Based on credible information, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended Omer at Paramount colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

According to police officials, Omer, earlier known as Konakalla Subramanyam, embraced Islam in 2014, and after that he visited Gujarat and trained in religious rituals and scriptures.

He has been indulging in chatting with ISIS sympathisers through social media network like Facebook, WhatsApp and has been in regular conversation with Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi, another ISIS sympathiser. Upon investigation, the police found one mobile phone in his possession, which contained incriminating conversation with ISIS sympathisers. A complaint was registered under the Criminal Procedure Act 121A, 124 A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The accused has been sent to a judicial custody and case is being investigated by Assistant Commissioner of Police, SIT, D. Hari Kumar Yadav. (ANI)