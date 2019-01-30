Hyderabad police cracks Langar Houz double murder case

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): With the arrest of one person accused of murdering two women, the Hyderabad police claimed to have solved the double murder mystery of January 21.

The police have recovered one pair of gold ear-tops and a cell phone belonging to one of the deceased from the possession of accused.

According to police, two women- Yadamma and Sumithra- were murdered in the area under the jurisdiction of Langar Houz Police Station allegedly for wrongful gain.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said on January 22, Langar Houz Police received a complaint from one M Sunder Singh, a vegetable cultivator near Musi river, regarding the presence of corpses in the area.

"On January 22, he (Singh) stepped into Musi river to fetch water to cultivate his crop. At that time, he sensed a human leg near his feet. He took a stick and searched, only to find two female dead bodies. He immediately passed on the information to his neighbour, who, in turn, informed the same to the police. The police immediately reached the spot and took the dead bodies out from the river," Kumar explained. Considering the gravity of the case and sensitivity of the issue, a Task Force team was instructed to assist the investigation and help identify the accused. "The sustained efforts of the Task Force Team along with local police led to the identification of the accused, Ankuri Giri," said Kumar. Giri was taken into police custody on Tuesday. (ANI)