Hyderabad police creates green corridor to help transport organs

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday here created a 35 kilometres green corridor to enable two ambulances to transport organs.

According to Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad City, "the officers arranged Green Channel for transportation of live organ (Heart) from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad and transportation of Live Organs (lungs, eyes & kidneys) from Yashoda Hospital to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills."

The distance between Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is 35 kilometres which was covered in 30 minutes, while, the distance between Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills is 12 kilometres that was covered in 12 minutes. The medical team carrying live organs (heart) left at 9.45am from Yashoda Hospital and reached Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 10:15 AM and medical team carrying live organs (Lungs, Eyes & Kidneys) left Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad at 10:17am and reached Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills at 10:29 am. The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of live organs (heart, lungs, eyes & kidneys) were applauded by the management of Yashoda Hospital, Sec-Bad and Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. (ANI)