Hyderabad police organise awareness campaign to educate children

[India], May 13 (ANI): As children are becoming easy victim molestations and sexual abuse every day, the Hyderabad police has recently organised a campaign to educate the children of all age groups about good touch and bad touch.

Sultan Bazar ACP M. Chetana said that they have organised a Mohalla Cricket program to educate the children about what is a good touch and what is a bad touch and whom to approach when such things happen with them.

"We noticed Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases are increasing so we thought to organise a campaign to educate the children of all age groups, so that if anything happens to them they can speak up and bring such incidents into the notice of parents and police. In order to become friendly with the public we started organising Mohalla Cricket program and when the audience will come to watch cricket we will gather them and try to educate about what is a good touch and what is a bad touch and whom to approach when such things happen with them," she said.

Welcoming the move, parent of a child, Shaik Kareem told ANI that "we can't explain the children about these things but today police has done it. They also explained about good touch and bad touch to the children which will help the children in their future." Speaking to ANI Mohd Ibrahim, a child who participated in the campaign said, "Police have explained us about good touch and bad touch and they also said that if anyone abuses us, we should inform them and complain about the matter. They also showed us what is a good touch and what is a bad touch." The workshop was conducted significantly aiming at creating awareness among children about child sexual abuse. (ANI)