Hyderabad police organises pre Ramzan coordination meet

[India] May 14 (ANI): In the light of upcoming Ramzan, the South police of Hyderabad have organised pre Ramzan coordination meeting with religious heads, departmental officers, Masjid committee members, Ulema and Mashyaqeen.

The purpose of the meeting is to monitor the arrangements and security of Ramzan month.

The program was attended by the Hyderabad city commissioner, along with other police officers.

Commissioner of police, Anjani Kumar, said, elaborate arrangements, including bundobust, are made for the upcoming Ramzan month. Each and every activity will be monitored, he added.

More than 1500 police force, including Telangana Special Police and Women Force, will be manning several Ramzan events in the city. The traders and shop owners have also made special arrangements to attract customers during Ramzan. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. (ANI)