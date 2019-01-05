Hyderabad: Police registers 86,000 cases for fake number plates

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hyderabad, Anil Kumar, said that around 86,000 cases have been registered against violators who are using fake or improper vehicle registration plates since September 2018.

Talking about the rising incidents of fake vehicles number, Kumar said, "Since September 2018, we (City Traffic Police) are conducting a special drive against all the riders who are using fake, fancy, improper and tampered number plates for their vehicles. We began this campaign after receiving information that few criminals are tampering their vehicles number plates and getting indulged in crimes."

"So far, we've booked 86,000 cases in this regard and the offenders who are committing crimes outside the city couldn't enter here due to continuous security checking initiated by us. We will continue the probe and book criminal cases on the persons who found using forged number plates in near future," he added. (ANI)